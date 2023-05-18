Prime Minister welcomes WTO Director-General

VIETNAM, May 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday hosted a reception for Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

At the meeting, PM Chính spoke highly of the role and efforts of the WTO Director-General in managing and promoting the organisation’s activities, and congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her remarkable achievements since she took office in March 2021.

He shared Việt Nam's successes, stressing that the nation is consistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and extensive and comprehensive international integration.

According to the PM, after more than 35 years of its renewal (đổi mới), Việt Nam's economy reached US$409 billion, with per capita income increasing to $4,100 USD from $160. Việt Nam has been among 20 leading economies in terms of international trade. The country signed about 100 bilateral and multilateral trade agreements and over 60 investment protection and encouragement deals.

As a responsible member of the WTO, Việt Nam advocates promoting its active role in the WTO's cooperation frameworks, strives to fulfill its commitments and makes positive contributions to issues of common concern of the organisation, he affirmed.

Việt Nam has always supported an open, transparent, fair and rules-based multilateral trade system in which the WTO plays a central role in promoting trade and investment, and helping countries effectively respond to challenges, PM Chính said.

He expressed his hope that the WTO will continue its support for member countries to seize opportunities from shifting trends and reshape supply chains, production, and investment, especially developing and underdeveloped countries.

The government leader suggested the WTO continue to strongly and practically reform itself to affirm its role as a foundation for the transparent and fair multilateral trade system that brings practical benefits to countries, including Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is willing to share its experience in fulfilling its WTO accession commitments; promoting trade growth, socio-economic development, poverty reduction, and inequality reduction in society, and women's empowerment, he said, adding that the nation is ready to coordinate with other WTO members to contribute practical and effectively to the organisation’s activities in the future.

The PM hoped that the Director-General and WTO will continue its cooperation and financial and technical assistance programmes for Viet Nam to help the Southeast Asian nation improve the efficiency of international economic integration.

For her part, Okonjo-Iweala congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic development achievements, saying that the country’s successes have inspired and provided experience for many countries around the world.

While the world economy has faced many difficulties and challenges, Việt Nam's economy has been still growing at a relatively high rate because the country has operated financial and monetary policies flexibly and effectively, the WTO Director-General said.

She agreed with PM Chính's views on the WTO’s reform as well as strengthening cooperation between the organisation and Việt Nam, saying that the WTO wants to cooperate with the country in developing green economy, digital economy, and inclusive economy, and in caring for vulnerable groups, women and children so that no one is left behind. — VNS