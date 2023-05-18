ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for St. Clair County Highway-Rail Crossing Project

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a public safety project for a highway-rail crossing in St. Clair County. The agreement requires CSX Transportation to install new automatic warning devices and full-depth rubber crossing surface at the Exchange Avenue crossing near East St. Louis (AAR/DOT #153062V, railroad milepost 334.50-BC).





The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossing is $527,509. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $501,134. The estimated cost of the new surface, not to exceed $135,270, will be fully covered by the GCPF. CSX Transportation will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future operation and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.





"Automatic warning signals are a crucial tool for keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. These investments from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund will help St. Clair County to make important and needed safety upgrades for the region," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2092 in Docket No. T23-0040 click here.



