A Very Special Father’s Day Hilltop Barbecue Luncheon at Tanaka Farms in Irvine
The Father’s Day Hilltop Barbecue Luncheon is a unique farm-to-table experience on a real working farm in the heart of Orange County.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Father’s Day Hilltop Barbecue Luncheon is an all-you-can-eat buffet-style luncheon held at Tanaka Farms in Irvine. The Tanaka Farms hilltop venue offers views of the farm (and beyond) as well as a lush lawn perfect for the kids to run and play. A tractor-pulled wagon will transport guests to the hilltop allowing them to take in the view of the farm along the way. Once up top, guests will be seated, and then it's time to hit the buffet. The friendly Tanaka Farms staff will serve. After lunch, guests may relax and enjoy games on the lawn, or simply enjoy basking in the sun.
What’s on the menu? Smoked Tri-Tip, Smokehouse Maple Fire Grilled Chicken, Grilled Italian Sausage on Pretzel Buns, Fire Grilled Saucy BBQ Tofu*, Mexican Style Charro Beans, Our Signature Strawberry Kale Salad*, Additional Farm-Fresh Salads*, Corn on the Cobb*, Assorted Bread Rolls*, Assorted Desserts*, Assorted Beverages. (*Vegan and vegetarian options available, prepared with vegan ingredients in a shared kitchen.)
The details:
What: Father’s Day Hilltop Barbecue Luncheon
Where: The hilltop venue at Tanaka Farms, located at 5380 ¾ University Drive, Irvine, California 92612
When: Sunday, June 18, 2023. First seating is at 10 am, last seating at 2 pm.
Cost:
Adults (13 years and older): $69 each
Children (4 to 12 years): $49 each
Military Servicemembers: FREE (Active, retired, or veteran. Must show valid military ID at check-in. Discount is for the servicemember only.)
Reservations are required. Reservations can be made by visiting the Tanaka Farms website.
