Thursday, May 18

Editorial: With law passed, make it work to address addiction

If you thought the legislative path was tortured regarding an overhaul of state law regarding drug possession and public drug use, the harder work is only now beginning for local officials, law enforcement, treatment programs, health care facilities, the public and — most importantly — those struggling with addictions, themselves, to make that new approach work. Few pieces of legislation will satisfy everyone, but the passage of SB 5536 in its current form, allows local jurisdictions, state agencies, treatment and health care providers and community members to work closely to assure better access to treatment, a move away from the stigma that discourages treatment and toward outcomes that assure individual health and community safety. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Karen Ducey)

WA launches dashboard tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

With growing public awareness of the prevalence of toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water and new testing requirements rolling out this year, Washington state communities are faced with little option but to shut down wells, find alternative water sources and seek funding for costly filtration systems. On Wednesday, the Department of Health unveiled a public-facing dashboard sharing data from drinking water wells in the state that have been tested for the presence of these toxic chemicals. Officials hope water system operators and private well owners will use the dashboard to see if PFAS have been detected nearby and make informed decisions about testing their own water source. In January, the DOH began requiring that some public water systems be tested for PFAS before December 2025. There are about 2,400 such systems in Washington, composed of close to 4,000 wells that need to be tested. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Washington state expands dental therapist program

American Indians and Alaska Natives have the highest oral health disparities in the country. On May 15, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, signed into law a bill authorizing dental health therapists statewide. The new law expands a program that was available only on tribal lands and to tribal patients in Washington. “All health starts with oral health, and with more dental therapists operating in Washington state, we’re going to see positive health outcomes by taking care of people’s teeth,” said Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, chair of the House Health Care & Wellness Committee. He was the prime sponsor of the bill. Continue reading at Indian Country Today.

