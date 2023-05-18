Help MDC transform Gravois Creek Conservation Area May 23 with guided hike and stewardship effort

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Open Space STL and the Community Stewardship Alliance (CSA) invite volunteers to learn about native plants and animals from an expert and help a kickstart effort for a conservation area still in development.

MDC, Open Space STL, and CSA will host the effort Tuesday, May 23 from 9 a.m.- noon at Gravois Creek Conservation Area, located just off Grant’s Trail.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Gravois Greenway Mysun Trailhead with a guided tour along Grant's Trail led by native garden specialist Besa Schweitzer. The walk will highlight native habitats, local wildlife, and ongoing restoration efforts within the conservation area.

Following the one-hour walk, volunteers can join in a stewardship effort to remove invasive garlic mustard and pick up trash for the remaining two hours. Participants will also learn more about how to get involved in other restoration efforts through the CSA program. Upcoming stewardship opportunities include invasive plant removal, native planting, trash cleanups, and more.

Volunteers should dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking footwear, and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.

The meeting location will be at the Mysun Trailhead at Gravois Greenway, 4379 Hoffmeister Ave, St. Louis, MO 63125. Volunteers are encouraged to get more details and register online in advance at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4do.

The 13.7 acre Gravois Creek Conservation Area is owned and managed by MDC and provides forested open space adjacent to St. Louis County's Grants Trail. Gravois Creek runs through the area.