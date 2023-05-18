Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,924 in the last 365 days.

Onyx Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance

SOC2 Type 2 certification is testament to Onyx’s commitment to the security and integrity of the health data the company is entrusted with by Onyx’s clients.

Achieving the SOC2 Type II compliance demonstrates Onyx’s total commitment to serving our clients and maintaining the security and integrity of the data they have entrusted to us”
— Ankit Agarwal, Director of Service Delivery, Onyx
DALY CITY, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Onyx provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Onyx System.

Onyx provides the award-winning Managed Interoperability Compliance Service for Health Plans and Health Information Exchanges. Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide, audited Onyx.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Onyx’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

“Achieving SOC2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates Onyx’s total commitment to serving our clients and maintaining the security and integrity of the data they have entrusted to us”, said Ankit Agarwal, Director of Service Delivery.

About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies Onyx solutions help break data silos across the Healthcare ecosystem.

About Prescient Assurance
Prescient Assurance is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.

Susheel Ladwa
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io

You just read:

Onyx Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more