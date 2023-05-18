Onyx Achieves SOC2 Type II Compliance
SOC2 Type 2 certification is testament to Onyx’s commitment to the security and integrity of the health data the company is entrusted with by Onyx’s clients.
Achieving the SOC2 Type II compliance demonstrates Onyx’s total commitment to serving our clients and maintaining the security and integrity of the data they have entrusted to us”DALY CITY, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Onyx provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the Onyx System.
— Ankit Agarwal, Director of Service Delivery, Onyx
Onyx provides the award-winning Managed Interoperability Compliance Service for Health Plans and Health Information Exchanges. Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide, audited Onyx.
An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Onyx’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies Onyx solutions help break data silos across the Healthcare ecosystem.
About Prescient Assurance
Prescient Assurance is a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.
