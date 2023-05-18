U-Pick Sunflowers at Hana Field in Costa Mesa
Vanessa Gomez celebrating her graduation in the sunflower fields at Hana Field by Tanaka Farms in Costa Mesa, California.
Acres of blooming sunflowers to pick at Hana Field by Tanaka Farms in Costa Mesa starting this Memorial Day weekend.COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hana means flower in Japanese, and Hana Field by Tanaka Farms, in Costa Mesa, California is acres and acres of blooming sunflowers. With a rough start to this year, as multiple floods caused by the intense rains in early 2023 halted planting, Hana Field is finally blooming and ready to open to the public. Opening weekend is Saturday, May 27th for the 2023 season. Peak bloom will last about a month before the sunflowers will disappear again until the next crop is ready to harvest.
The details:
Where: Hana Field by Tanaka Farms is located at 427 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, California 92626
When: Now taking reservations for Sunflower Picking Memorial Weekend.
Saturday and Sunday (5/27/23-5/28/23): 10am to 5pm (Last entry at 4pm. Fields close promptly at 5pm)
Monday (5/29): 10am to 3pm (Last entry at 2pm. Fields close promptly at 3pm) and then
Saturdays and Sundays through June 25, 2023: 10am to 5pm (Last entry at 4pm. Fields close promptly at 5pm)
Cost:
General Admission: $6 per person (Children 2 and under are FREE.)
Military Servicemembers: FREE (Active, retired, or veteran. Must show valid military ID at check-in. Discount is for the servicemember only.)
U-Pick Flowers: $15 for 15 blooms in a Keepsake Flower Cup
Reservations are required. Reservations can be made by visiting the Tanaka Farms website and clicking on the green BOOK NOW button.
Farmer Kenny Tanaka
Tanaka Farms
+1 949-653-2100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Sunflowers blossom at Hana Field courtesy of Fox 11 Los Angeles