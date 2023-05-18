Auditor Fitzpatrick releases audit for Polk County Collector's Office

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today announced his office has completed an audit of the Polk County Collector's office. Pursuant to Section 52.150, RSMo, the State Auditor is required to conduct an audit once notified of a vacancy in the office of county collector. The 2022 resignation of longtime Polk County Collector Debbi McGinnis triggered the audit. In July 2022, Governor Parson appointed Rachel Boyce to fill the vacancy.

Auditors identified no concerns in the report, which was an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector's office. The rating given by the audit was "excellent," the highest possible.

"With the transition from a collector who served for many years to a new office-holder, the taxpayers of Polk County can be pleased this audit confirms the collector's office was run in an efficient and cost-effective manner," Auditor Fitzpatrick said.





A copy of the audit can be found online here.