Robotic-Assisted Surgeries Reshaping the U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market as the Industry Continues to Show Growth

With the rise of robotic-assisted surgeries, the laparoscopic device market is set for transformative growth. Laparoscopic devices will adapt and synergize with robotic systems as advancements unfold.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm, has published its latest report focusing on the Laparoscopy Device Market in the United States. This exclusive research offers detailed insights into the prevailing market trends, notable developments, and the competitive landscape within the industry. With the increasing number of laparoscopic procedures performed annually in the United States, the laparoscopic device market is poised for continuous growth. However, this growth is expected to be partially offset by the rising adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries, particularly impacting high-volume general and laparoscopic procedures. Robotic surgery presents numerous advantages compared to traditional laparoscopic techniques, including enhanced imaging, greater dexterity, increased freedom of movement, and improved surgeon comfort. Nevertheless, the high installation costs, lack of haptic feedback, additional training requirements, and time-consuming setup process are projected to hinder the widespread adoption of robotic systems. Consequently, the evolution of laparoscopic devices is anticipated to either compete with or integrate into the robotic-assisted approach, as these technologies merge and advance.

In 2022, the U.S. Laparoscopic Device market was valued at $4.7 billion, and it is projected to exceed $5.6 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report delves into procedure numbers, industry dynamics, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, providing a complete analysis of all the segments of the market.

The report’s segmentation includes detailed analysis of several markets including: laparoscopes, access devices, laparoscopic hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation devices, direct energy devices, ultrasonic energy devices, hand-assisted laparoscopic sleeves, closure devices, gastric bands and balloons and powered morcellators.

Medtronic and Ethicon emerged as the leading players in the U.S. Laparoscopic Device Market in 2022, leveraging their robust and diverse portfolios to secure significant market shares across various segments, including the closure, direct energy, and ultrasonic device markets. Stryker, Applied Medical, Karl Storz, and Olympus also held notable but modest shares of the overall laparoscopic device market. These companies competed in several segments of the market including but not limited to the suction-irrigation device and insufflation device market segments.

