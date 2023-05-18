Weidmüller USA breaks ground on new engineering and manufacturing facility in Virginia

Weidmüller Logo Ron Worley, Volker Bibelhausen, Christian Gläsel, Steffi Gordinier, Inge Gläsel, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Timothy Gordinier, Bernd Schröder, Kevin Carroll, Neil Palmer

Company is gearing up to develop and deliver electrical connectivity and automation solutions closer to U.S. customers

RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Weidmüller Inc., USA, a provider of Smart Industrial Connectivity products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, VA, today broke ground on a new engineering, production, and warehouse facility at its current Southlake location in Chesterfield County.

The $16.4 million expansion will create more than 100 new jobs for the greater Richmond, Virginia area. As part of its ‘Made in America’ commitment, Weidmüller will increase its engineering and production footprint in the U.S. by 24,000 square feet, allowing the company to engineer and manufacture products closer to the customer.

Innovative electrical connectivity and software-driven automation continues to transform Industrial Production and Smart Manufacturing across the United States, including new clean energy industries that rely on increasingly sophisticated products and solutions. Drawing on more than 170 years in manufacturing, electrical connectivity and first-to-market innovation solutions like SNAP IN and u-remote, Weidmüller is positioned to be a leading supplier for Industry 4.0 and the future of engineering and manufacturing, right here in the U.S.

“Weidmüller is known as a pioneer of Smart Industrial Connectivity and this pioneering spirit continues to blossom in Richmond,” said Bernd Schröder, President Weidmüller USA. “We look forward to manufacturing automation solutions with local engineering and production talent and together, shape the way to digitalization.”

The new building features solar panels generating 392,000 Kwh annually, high efficiency HVAC, recycled materials, and EV charging units (AC Smart).

“We are proud that this global leader continues to expand right here in Virginia, creating more than 100 new engineering and manufacturing jobs in Chesterfield County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a hub for new technological advances, and Weidmüller has been an important partner in advancing our position for nearly 50 years.”

“Weidmüller’s expansion in the United States cements our commitment to bring engineering and manufacturing closer to North American partners and customers. Home to Weidmüller for almost 50 years, Richmond has proven to be a superb location for our continued growth, and we thank the Governor, VEDP and Chesterfield County for their enduring support,” said Christian Gläsel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

“On behalf of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, we celebrate the start of Weidmüller’s advanced manufacturing expansion in Chesterfield County where they have been located for nearly 50 years,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carroll. “The creation of over 100 jobs and Weidmüller’s investment are a testament to the partnership that exists between Chesterfield County and our existing business community.”

Support for Weidmüller’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly.

About Weidmüller

Founded in 1850 and operating in Richmond, VA, for almost 50 years, the Weidmüller Group has production sites, sales companies, and representatives in more than 80 countries. Together with its customers, the Germany-based, family-owned company is shaping digital transformation with products, solutions, and services for smart industrial connectivity and the Industrial Internet of Things. In fiscal year 2022, Weidmüller generated a turnover of more than one billion euros with about 6,000 employees around the world. Weidmüller USA has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by Richmond Times-Dispatch for two years in a row (2022-2023). Find out more at www.weidmuller.com