America’s Boating Channel Promotes National Safe Boating Week

Leading Boating Safety Video Content Partners Will Be Featured Daily on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will promote National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) on its new smart TV services by featuring videos from a different content provider each day of the campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “National Safe Boating Week is the perfect time to showcase daily reminders from the country’s top communicators of boating safety messages. Collectively, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Saturday May 20, to commence the smart TV promotion, titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), which organizes and supervises NSBW and the Safe Boating Campaign, will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

NSBC Executive Director Peg Phillips remarked, “We’re pleased to partner with America’s Boating Channel in drawing attention to this important annual observance that reminds recreational boaters to brush-up on boating safety skills as they prepare for the boating season.”

NSBC’s collections of videos cover the Safe Boating Campaign, Wear It, Boat on Course, Get Connected, Know Your Buoys, Powerboat Sea Scouts, and – newly added to America’s Boating Channel – Waves of Hope.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On Sunday May 21, America’s Boating Channel will feature, as its leading category, videos from Water Sports Foundation (WSF), on Monday May 22 videos the American Canoe Association (ACA), on Tuesday May 23 the Corps Foundation (TCF), on Wednesday May 24 the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), on Thursday May 25 the Sea Tow Foundation (STF), and on Friday May 26 its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. SafeBoatingCouncil.org



