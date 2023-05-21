America's Boating Channel Highlights the ACA

The ACA America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Week

The ACA Videos Will Be Featured Monday May 22 on Smart TV for National Safe Boating Week

We commend America’s Boating Channel for attracting smart TV viewers with this special promotion. Our video topics range from skills and tips to trip planning, hazard avoidance, and much, much more.” — Kelsey Bracewell

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will highlight the ACA (American Canoe Association) videos on its new smart TV services Monday May 22 during the National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the ACA promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “The ACA’s comprehensive assortment of paddlesports videos offer enormous value to the largest and fastest growing demographic of recreational boaters. Together, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Monday May 22, following Saturday and Sunday’s highlighting of titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) and Water Sports Foundation (WSF), the ACA videos will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

The ACA’s Safety Education and Instruction Department Director, Kelsey Bracewell remarked, “We commend America’s Boating Channel for attracting smart TV viewers with this special promotion during National Safe Boating Week. Our videos range from skills and tips to trip planning, hazard avoidance, multi-use waterway navigation, and proper life jacket wear.”

The ACA’s collections of videos cover Canoeing, Recreational Kayaking, Stand-up Paddleboarding, Paddling with Kids, Kayak Touring, Kayak Fishing and Safety, and Golden Rules and Tips.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On Tuesday May 23, America’s Boating Channel will feature, as its leading category, videos from the Corps Foundation (TCF), on Wednesday May 24 videos from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), on Thursday May 25 the Sea Tow Foundation (STF), and on Friday May 26 its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About the ACA

Founded in 1880, the ACA (American Canoe Association) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization serving the broader paddling public by providing education related to all aspects of paddling, stewardship support to help protect paddling environments, and sanctioning of programs and events to promote paddlesport competition, exploration, and recreation. Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the ACA is the oldest member-based paddlesport recreation, education, competition, and conservation association in the United States, serving paddlers around the world. The ACA has a network of members and affiliated clubs and organizations spanning every U.S. state and 45 countries, who range from elite level competitors and internationally recognized instructors to recreational novices and beginner paddlers. AmericanCanoe.org

SMART TV LAUNCH