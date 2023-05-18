Additional School Nurses Complete National Certification

Six more nurses have joined the original 30 school nurses who completed the National Certification in School Nursing this school year.

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to provide opportunities to the current workforce of school nurses to build upon their expertise and to promote evidence-based practice in all Maine schools, the Maine DOE hosted a National Certification in School Nursing (NCSN) Review Course created by Nurse Builders this past fall.

Maine school nurses participated in the course that was delivered online synchronously by Dr. Janice Selekman, DNSc, RN, NCSN, FNASN. As of May 2023, 36 school nurses have now taken the course and passed the exam to become fully certified. These school nurses can now use the NCSN credentials, a nationally accredited credential that validates specialized knowledge and expertise, as a school nurse.

The National Association of School Nurses endorses national certification of school nurses through the National Board for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN). School nursing is a subspecialty of public health nursing, incorporated into the baccalaureate nursing programs’ curriculum. Baccalaureate nursing education develops leadership, critical thinking, quality improvement, and systems thinking competencies attained through a minimum of a baccalaureate degree in nursing and validated by specialized certification in school nursing (IOM, 2011).

Congratulations to the following Maine School Nurses who completed the NCSN certification!

Sarah DeCato, Maine DOE

Jaime Gregory, RSU 13

Heidi Hinckley, MSAD 11

Karen Jenkins, Cape Elizabeth Schools

Rachel Prostasewich, RSU 21

Erin Taylor, Cape Elizabeth Schools

Here is a listing of the first 30 school nurses to complete the certification:

Jean Barbour, Falmouth Schools

Melissa Bishop, Mount Desert Island Regional School System

Brenda Bladen, Kittery School Department

Jennifer Bowdish, Brunswick School Department

Nell Bridger, Portland Public Schools

Angie Buker, MSAD 46

April Chapman, Blue Hill Consolidated School

Michele Cooney, RSU 40

Jean Cote, Waterville Public Schools

Candace Crocker, AOS 98

Sarah DeWitt, Winslow Public Schools

Heather Emerson, RSU 40

Jody Gray, RSU 4

Crystal Greaves, MSAD 46

Emily Guyer, RSU 5

Lori Huot, Maine DOE

Brittany Layman, RSU 22

Melanie Lord, Yamouth Schools

Monique Michaud, MSAD 27

Shirah O’Connell, Portland Public Schools

Tara Oxley, Erskine Academy

Alyssa Rainey, Waterville Public Schools

Cathryn Sherman, Brewer School Department

Elizabeth Spaulding, Portland Public Schools

Janneke Strickland, RSU 9

Melissa Tringali, Gorham Schools

Sherri Vail, RSU 40

Rosemary Wiser, MSAD 44

Jessi Woodman, MSAD 6

For additional information about this opportunity, reach out to Emily Poland, Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant at emoly.poland@maine.gov.