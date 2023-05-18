Additional School Nurses Complete National Certification
Six more nurses have joined the original 30 school nurses who completed the National Certification in School Nursing this school year.
As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to provide opportunities to the current workforce of school nurses to build upon their expertise and to promote evidence-based practice in all Maine schools, the Maine DOE hosted a National Certification in School Nursing (NCSN) Review Course created by Nurse Builders this past fall.
Maine school nurses participated in the course that was delivered online synchronously by Dr. Janice Selekman, DNSc, RN, NCSN, FNASN. As of May 2023, 36 school nurses have now taken the course and passed the exam to become fully certified. These school nurses can now use the NCSN credentials, a nationally accredited credential that validates specialized knowledge and expertise, as a school nurse.
The National Association of School Nurses endorses national certification of school nurses through the National Board for Certification of School Nurses (NBCSN). School nursing is a subspecialty of public health nursing, incorporated into the baccalaureate nursing programs’ curriculum. Baccalaureate nursing education develops leadership, critical thinking, quality improvement, and systems thinking competencies attained through a minimum of a baccalaureate degree in nursing and validated by specialized certification in school nursing (IOM, 2011).
Congratulations to the following Maine School Nurses who completed the NCSN certification!
Sarah DeCato, Maine DOE
Jaime Gregory, RSU 13
Heidi Hinckley, MSAD 11
Karen Jenkins, Cape Elizabeth Schools
Rachel Prostasewich, RSU 21
Erin Taylor, Cape Elizabeth Schools
Here is a listing of the first 30 school nurses to complete the certification:
Jean Barbour, Falmouth Schools
Melissa Bishop, Mount Desert Island Regional School System
Brenda Bladen, Kittery School Department
Jennifer Bowdish, Brunswick School Department
Nell Bridger, Portland Public Schools
Angie Buker, MSAD 46
April Chapman, Blue Hill Consolidated School
Michele Cooney, RSU 40
Jean Cote, Waterville Public Schools
Candace Crocker, AOS 98
Sarah DeWitt, Winslow Public Schools
Heather Emerson, RSU 40
Jody Gray, RSU 4
Crystal Greaves, MSAD 46
Emily Guyer, RSU 5
Lori Huot, Maine DOE
Brittany Layman, RSU 22
Melanie Lord, Yamouth Schools
Monique Michaud, MSAD 27
Shirah O’Connell, Portland Public Schools
Tara Oxley, Erskine Academy
Alyssa Rainey, Waterville Public Schools
Cathryn Sherman, Brewer School Department
Elizabeth Spaulding, Portland Public Schools
Janneke Strickland, RSU 9
Melissa Tringali, Gorham Schools
Sherri Vail, RSU 40
Rosemary Wiser, MSAD 44
Jessi Woodman, MSAD 6
For additional information about this opportunity, reach out to Emily Poland, Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant at emoly.poland@maine.gov.