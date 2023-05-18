MLTI Launches Cyber Performance Grants!

The Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) will release Cyber Performance Grants to help districts bolster network security and safety as defined by CISA’s 2023 recommendations to K12 schools.

Districts can apply for support and assistance with cybersecurity needs to better align themselves with CISA recommendations. A few examples include:

Upgrading Firewalls, Switching, and Access Points

Multifactor Authentication Implementation

Student Data Privacy Actions

Incident Response Plans (Creating/Enhancing)

Transitioning to Cloud Services

Vulnerability Scanning and or Assessments

Cybersecurity Planning and Professional Development

Patch Management

Phishing/Malware/Ransomware Training

Awareness Campaigns

Minimizing Public Facing Exposures

Data backup upgrades

Alignment with CISA’s Cross-Sector Cyber Security Performance Goals (CPG)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) report, Protecting Our Future– Partnering to Safeguard K-12 Organizations from Cybersecurity Threats is a required component of the federal Cybersecurity Act of 2022. The report findings and recommendations to schools can be found within the report and toolkit for schools.

The report begins, “Malicious cyber actors are targeting K–12 education organizations across the country, with potentially catastrophic impacts on students, their families, teachers, and administrators. A new report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) helps schools reduce the risks of a cyber catastrophe.”

CISA’s recommendations include investing in the most impactful security measures and building toward a mature cybersecurity plan, recognizing, and actively addressing resource constraints, and focusing on collaboration and information sharing.

Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, and awards will be made based on impact, presented needs, and alignment with CISA recommendations.

Important Dates:

Informational sessions:

Wednesday, May 24th at 12:30 pm

at 12:30 pm Friday, May 26th at 12:30 pm

Tuesday, May 30th at 9:00 am

Tuesday, May 30th at 12:30 pm

Applications are due Friday, June 23rd

For more information about MLTI initiatives, go to https://www.maine.gov/doe/Learning/LTT/MLTI/2.0

Have questions? Want more information? Contact James Chasse, Infrastructure Specialist: james.chasse@maine.gov