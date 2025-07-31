Orono High School Student’s Artwork to Be Featured During Wild Blueberry Weekend

The artistic talents of an Orono High School student will take center stage the weekend of August 2 and 3, 2025, as the State of Maine celebrates its fifth annual Wild Blueberry Weekend.

On July 17, 2025, at Brodis Farm in Hope, Governor Janet Mills made the official proclamation of Wild Blueberry Weekend, a tradition since 2021 to celebrate the state’s berry and the growers and processers who harvest it. This statewide event features farm tours and other activities at more than a dozen wild blueberry farms across ten counties, as well as wild blueberry-themed offerings at restaurants, ice cream shops, and breweries.

This year, the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine announced a T-shirt design for the fifth annual Wild Blueberry Weekend. During her Brodis Farm visit, Governor Mills celebrated Orono High School student Elena Weaver, whose winning design will be featured on T-shirts to be sold at participating farms during Wild Blueberry Weekend.

“We launched the T-shirt design contest this year in celebration of Governor Mills’ proclamation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Youth in Agriculture’ in Maine,” Jennifer Maskala, Director of Programs for the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, said. “We reached out to more than 100 Maine schools to encourage student participation and were proud to receive submissions from across the country.”

Maskala said that a selection committee reviewed all entries using a judging rubric and evaluated them based solely on the artwork itself.

“We were honored to recognize a youth winner from Maine and an adult winner from Washington state at the Governor’s Wild Blueberry Weekend proclamation event—a meaningful way to celebrate creativity, agriculture, and the next generation of leaders in our industry,” Maskala said.

Thirty-one people total submitted designs for the Wild Blueberry Weekend T-Shirt Design Contest. Maskala said the Commission selected Weaver’s design based on its strong visual impact, creativity, and clear appeal to young audiences. Maskala said that Weaver’s design stood out for its originality and the way it captures the spirit of Wild Blueberry Weekend in a fun and engaging way.

“I love doing art, and it is special to have my work seen by so many people. There are a lot of subtle colors to wild blueberries as they ripen, and this influenced my design,” Weaver said. “My favorite thing about blueberries, though, is eating them!”

In 2024, more than 10,000 people attended Wild Blueberry Weekend events in Maine. If turnout is similar this year, that will make for quite the platform for Weaver’s artwork.

You can learn more about Wild Blueberry Weekend, and find a map of participating locations, here.