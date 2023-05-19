SCCG Management Announced Strategic Partnership with Wazdan Limited for iGaming Content Distribution in North America

SCCG Partners with Wazdan

SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Wazdan, an innovative game developer that creates casino games for players worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Wazdan, an innovative game developer that creates state-of-the-art casino games for players worldwide. As part of the partnership, SCCG Management will assist Wazdan with their business development efforts in social casino and tribal casinos in North America.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Wazdan," said SCCG Management CEO Stephen Crystal. "Wazdan's cutting-edge technology and dedication to creating unique gaming experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to drive growth and success in the gambling industry. We are excited to work with Wazdan to expand their reach in the North American market, and we look forward to playing a key role in expanding their reach in social and tribal gaming.”

Wazdan Limited is a leading provider of innovative games and content solutions for online and land-based casinos. Their portfolio of games includes popular titles such as 9 Coins™, Magic Spins™, and Power of Gods™: Hades, among many others. Wazdan's games are designed with the latest technology and feature innovative gameplay mechanics, unique features, and stunning graphics.

Andrzej Hyla, Chief Commercial Officer at Wazdan said: “This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Wazdan, as we aim to bring our cutting-edge gaming solutions to a wider audience in one of the world's most dynamic markets. With SCCG Management's expertise and network, we are confident in our ability to scale up swiftly and deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to American players.”

SCCG Management's team of experts has extensive experience in the gambling industry, providing strategic advisory services for business development and content distribution. SCCG is known for their expertise in the social and tribal gaming space and this partnership with Wazdan is a testament to SCCG's commitment to driving growth and success for its clients in the gambling industry.

ABOUT WAZDAN

Wazdan boasts over 10 years of game development accolades. Fuelled by passion and driven by constant innovation, we elevate casino grids with the highest-quality online slots and tools that boost player engagement and deliver proven results. Our titles are certified in over 20 jurisdictions worldwide: Malta, United Kingdom, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Ontario, Sweden, Romania, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Portugal, Italy, Belarus, the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. With a diversified portfolio of over 170 highly-engaging HTML5 slots and over 18 annual releases, we contribute to the modern iGaming industry, elevating the standards of immersion, customisation, and player experience. Our top-performing titles include Magic Spins™, Sun of Fortune, 9 Coins™, Fortune Reels, 9 Lions, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, and Power of Gods™: Hades. Wazdan’s games portfolio is ever-growing, with novelty releases quickly outperforming our previously best titles. We continuously expand our top-tier player engagement suite, offering innovative features such as Volatility Levels™, Hold the Jackpot, Collect to Infinity™, Cash Infinity™, and more. Wazdan is on a quest to supply state-of-the-art mechanics and cutting-edge solutions to provide maximum value to players and partners. To learn more about Wazdan, please visit https://www.wazdan.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

https://wazdan.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

