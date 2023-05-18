National HomeCorp announces new affordable homes in Cleveland, Texas
National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announced today more new affordable homes available for purchase at Santa Fe community in Cleveland, Texas.
This friendly community with its thriving economy and great schools is the epitome of America’s hometown. Homeowners will enjoy living in these quality, appealing and affordable new homes.”CLEVELAND, TEXAS, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today more new quality-built and affordable homes are open for purchase at the master-planned community of Santa Fe in Cleveland, Texas. One of the homes is 3,396 square-feet and starts in the $270s—a price per square foot that is hard-to-find in America.
Located northeast of Houston off the 99 Grand Parkway on Road 5102, NHC is offering quick delivery on three new styles of affordable homes with prices ranging from the $150s to the $270s. Homes in the Liberty, Freedom and City series feature 2-5 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 1-2 car garages ranging in size from 808 to 3,396 square feet.
Homebuyers can choose from 18 distinctive open floor plans. These distinguished one and two-story homes feature eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive front-yard sod installation, four shrubs and one tree, and can enjoy relaxing at multiple playgrounds, splash pad and picnic areas located throughout the community. In addition, families with children will appreciate access to elementary, middle and high schools in the Cleveland Independent School District, one of the fastest-growing school districts in Texas.
“This friendly and historic community with its thriving economy and great schools is the epitome of America’s hometown. Homeowners will enjoy living in these quality constructed, appealing and affordable new homes,” said Wade Jurney, CEO and co-founder of National HomeCorp.
Located in the Greater Houston metropolitan area, historic Cleveland was founded in 1854 and named after a local judge who donated 63 acres of land for a railroad stop. This serene yet vibrant community is centered among pine and hardwood forests and surrounded by the East Fork and San Jacinto Rivers. The nearby Sam Houston National Forest is the gateway to outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy camping, hiking, hunting and fishing. Among the city’s numerous historic sites are a community theater, municipal airport, nationally renowned herb farm, lakes, and community celebrations throughout the year. Residents also have easy access to nearby Bush International Airport, the University of Houston, Rice University, and Sam Houston State University.
Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Santa Fe by visiting www.nationalhomecorp.com
About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
