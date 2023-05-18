Informational Open House for South Veterans Parkway Construction Scheduled in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Contact: Mark Leiferman, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-4428

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The public is invited to attend an in-person informational open house for the greater Sioux Falls community on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to learn about the South Veterans Parkway project. The informational meeting, which will include 2023 construction timelines and traffic impacts, is scheduled from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. (CT) in the commons area of Harrisburg North Middle School, located at 2201 W. 95th St. in Sioux Falls.

There will not be a formal presentation. Members of the project team and the construction contractor team will be available with displays to discuss the project and answer questions.

Construction of the section of new roadway from Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue begins in June 2023 through 2024. The remainder of the South Veterans project area is still being designed. Construction will impact traffic on Cliff Avenue and Minnesota Avenue near the new South Veterans Parkway in 2023 and on Western Avenue in 2024. Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this informational open house will be held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals requiring a reasonable accommodation should submit a request to the SDDOT’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunications Relay Services for the Deaf) at least two business days prior to the informational open house. For further information regarding South Veterans Parkway, contact Shannon Ausen with the City of Sioux Falls at 605-367-8607 or Steve Hoff, Project Manager with HDR Engineering, Inc., at 605-977-7740.

About South Veterans Parkway:

South Veterans Parkway is the remaining nearly nine miles of Veterans Parkway that will connect Interstate 29 to Interstate 90.

In 2020, the northern segment of Veterans Parkway opened to traffic and the South Dakota Transportation Commission agreed to complete construction of South Veterans Parkway to accommodate regional and future growth and development. Construction will begin in summer 2023 and will occur in segments, with each segment taking about two years to complete.

The project is anticipated to be fully completed in 2027. For more information, visit https://www.southveteransparkway.com.

