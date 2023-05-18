Submit Release
Mind Body Align Launches Scholarships for Educator Professional Development

Mind Body Align teaches mindfulness, which is the missing piece in most SEL programs.

Educators carry heavy burdens, but Mind Body Align is helping with new training.

Although teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate, Mind Body Align is working to restore their passion for their work.

Educators find calm and reduce stress with new, flexible professional development aimed at improving mental wellbeing and restoring passion for their work

We are pleased to offer teachers scholarships for professional development that supports them in restoring their passion for work and in building resilience.”
— Jennifer Blue
MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school year wraps up for many teachers, stress is at its highest, but Mind Body Align is rolling out a new program to help. Always working to improve the culture of workplaces and schools, Mind Body Align announced today that they are supporting teachers by offering scholarships for a new professional development experience.

“We are pleased to offer teachers scholarships for professional development that supports them in restoring their passion for work and in building resilience,” said Jennifer Blue, president of Mind Body Align. “This program allows educators to focus on wellbeing and gratitude. They can complete the enjoyable eight hour program on their own time. We then gather for a one hour Zoom to practice what is learned.”

The purpose of the scholarship program is to make “Intro to Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Living Mindfully for Educators” accessible to educators who may not have access otherwise. It allows educators an opportunity to fulfill their educator professional development objectives and earn continuing education units (CEUs). It also gives them access to tools and techniques that allow them to be more successful.

The scholarship is open to everyone, and is designed to apply across disciplines, benefiting teachers and staff, psychologists, coaches, paraprofessionals, and more.

It includes opportunities to learn the science and practice of mindfulness, how to cultivate a mindful lifestyle, create a plan for applying practices in life, and learn strategies for integrating mindfulness into the educational setting.

Some of the positive outcomes include:
• Improved sleep quality
• Improve focus and avoid monkey mind
• Reduce stress or anxiety
• Improve blood pressure and other health benefits

New sessions will begin quarterly, with the first being in June. June participants will have access to the course from June 1 - June 30th, 2023, with a live Zoom attendance on June 21st from 7-8:30 pm EST (alternate dates will be available). The Live Zoom is a unique opportunity to learn practical applications and how to take it into the classroom.

Find the Mind Body Align scholarship application here, along with information about discount codes and school district group registration.

About Mind Body Align, LLC
Mind Body Align is the leader in providing education that improves the culture of schools, workplaces, and families. They improve lives by teaching mindful critical life skills at school, at work, and everywhere. In pre-K and primary schools, students, teachers, and staff use Mind Body Align’s equitable, inclusive, and trauma-sensitive social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. It meets curriculum standards, is a complement to PBIS programs, and assists with classroom management. Mind Body Align’s new, flexible blended learning teacher professional development course is an experience supporting and training teachers, and is one of several educator programs available for schools. Mind Body Align at Work improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindfulness and attentional training can be found at mindbodyalign.com.
