West TN Lane Closure May 17-24, 2023

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

Wednesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 18, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent nighttime lane closures for geotechnical field work drilling along the outside shoulder and coring along inside shoulder on I-40 east and westbound in Decatur County between MM 120-126.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, 2022, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Jax Road will be provided for the duration of the project.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: US 412: East and westbound traffic from

LM 8.4 to LM 9.5 will be reduced to one lane for the placement of barrier rail for shoulder tie-ins on SR 459. Speed limit on US 412 has been reduced to 55 MPH in both EBL and WBL.

Beginning Monday, May 8, 2023: US 412 eastbound traffic pattern will be shifted to the new alignment. The routes will be posted.

Beginning Monday, May 8, 2023: SR 200 north and southbound traffic will be shift onto the new alignment. Detour routes will be posted.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-22 : The resurfacing on SR 22 from Cates Landing Road (LM 4.20) to the Kentucky State line (LM 10.08) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton

OBION COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51 ): Grading, drainage and paving on at the intersection of Wynridge Street/Gates Drive (LM 11.42).

Restrictions: Beginning Sunday, February 5 through Wednesday, May 31: SR 3 (US 51) north and southbound traffic will be reduced to a 12’ traveling lane with a 1’ shoulder.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.

NON-TDOT Work

DYER COUNTY, I-155: Weld Inspection of the I-155 Truss Bridge

Thursday, May 11 through Friday, May 19, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (including weekends): There will be lane closures on the I 155 truss bridge for completing the weld inspection. They are planning to close the inside lane and shoulder in both directions. This will leave one lane (the outside lane) open in each direction.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from near Point Pleasant Lane (LM 0.38) to Jodie Ray Drive (LM 7.80) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 18 (LM 19.73) to the Chester County line (LM 30.96) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The repair of the bridge on US 64 (SR 15) over the Tennessee River (LM 6.29) will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures for east and westbound traffic throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: There is an 11’ width restriction in both directions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66).

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24: There are no scheduled closures

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).

I-40 east and westbound

Friday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I 40 east and westbound from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for demolition of the I 40 east and westbound bridges over SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood).

Friday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.: SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for demolition of the I 40 east and westbound bridges over SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood). Weather permitting.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I 40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I 40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to

55 MPH I 40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

Beginning November 15, 2022: The inside lanes of SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) both east and westbound from west of the Exit 79 interchange to east of the Exit 79 interchange are closed for bridge work.

Beginning Mid-May 2023: I 40 traffic both east and westbound will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Additionally, the eastbound “off” ramp at Exit 79 as well as the ramp from US 412 to westbound I 40 will be closed during this phase of construction. Detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I 40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I 40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I 40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “On” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Road near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be flaggers present intermittently on the eastbound “On” ramp at Exit 93 as well as flaggers present on Law Road near the ramp going both directions. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY SR-20: The resurfacing (either microsurface or thin mix overlay) on US 412 (SR 20) from the Crockett County line (LM 0.00) to near Ramp 7-A (Country Club Lane) (LM 6.50), including concrete repair on bridges will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY SR-43: The improvement of the intersection on US 45 (SR 43) at Green Valley Farms will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

Beginning April 3, 2023: Both inside lanes of SR 43 will be closed at the intersection of Green Valley Farms. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-223: Grading, drainage and paving on a S. I. A. route supporting Hwy 223 East side (SR 223 & Fiberglass Road) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on US 64 (SR 15) for a S.I.A. route supporting Tyson Hatchery may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

NON-TDOT WORK

LOOK AHEAD: HAYWOOD and FAYETTE COUNTIES–I-40 near Exit 42 (Blue Oval) Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 7AM-4PM: There will be temporary lane closures east and westbound on I-40 to pull an electrical line across I-40. One lane will be closed in each direction. One lane will remain open in each direction.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.:

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24: The intersection improvement on US 51

(SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87 from the Mississippi River to Green Chapel Road: Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24: The resurfacing of SR-87 will cause temporary lane closures on SR-87 in both directions.

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 (LM-0.63) to I-40 (LM 6.83) Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I 40 are expected with detour provided.

Friday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.: There will be continuous weekend lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. Bridge epoxy overlay will continue every weekend until completion. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I 40 are expected with detour provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 23, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I 40 eastbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of overhead sign footings. At least two lanes will remain open at all times. Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road along

I 40 eastbound will be temporarily closed as needed during this time.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22, 9AM-3PM: There will be lane closures I-40 eastbound on the MS River Bridge to perform maintenance to SmartWay Cameras.

Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, 9AM-3PM: There will be an “On” ramp closure from Sam Cooper Blvd eastbound to I-240 westbound to repair an existing SmartWay camera (CCTV 49).

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023: Utilizing proposed crossovers, both north and southbound I 55 traffic will be traveling in one lane in each direction in the southbound I 55 lanes until Fall 2023. The ramp to continue onto southbound I 55 from the “Old Bridge” will remain reduced to one lane. Northbound Riverside Drive will remain open. Continuing demolition of both the Wisconsin Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge will occur along with other construction activities. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes will be in place and necessary detours will be posted. The following closures will remain in place until Fall 2023: Wisconsin Avenue, the northbound I 55 exit ramp to eastbound Crump Boulevard, the McLemore entrance ramp to northbound I 55, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I 55 ramp and eastbound Crump Boulevard ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I 55 ramp, the northbound I 55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I 55 exit ramp.

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St.:

Wednesday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 23, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime shoulder and single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 over Danny Thomas Boulevard (LM 11.32)

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24: There will be a continuous inside lane closure along SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) north and southbound between Court Avenue. and SR 278 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue), a continuous middle turn lane closure on the SR 3 (Union Avenue) bridge at LM 11.32, and a continuous left lane closure along SR 3 (Union Avenue) going westbound between South Lauderdale Street and SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) for bridge repair activities.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from LM 6.59 to LM 6.73

Sunday May 21 through Wednesday, May 24, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures for safety improvements from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road on US 51 (SR 3). Resurfacing will follow.

Sunday May 21 through Wednesday, May 24, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 51 (SR 3) from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road will cause temporary nightly lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240:

Wednesday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 23, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities and repair catch basins.

Sunday, May 21, through Friday, May 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures both east and westbound on US 78 for performing milling, paving, and adjusting manholes.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, May 24, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended will cause temporary lane closures through August 31, 2023. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work.

Wednesday, May 24, Thursday, May 25, Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended. for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Poplar to Raleigh-Lagrange:

Wednesday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 23, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue:

Wednesday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 24, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 (Elvis Presley Boulevard) : Monday, May 22 through Thursday, May 25, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Close the left/southbound lane of Elvis Presley Boulevard (SR 3), beginning intersection with Mosby Road and continuing South to Blanchard Road, to allow AT&T maintenance work in existing manhole/conduit run. This will involve splicing copper cable in two manhole locations to restore service to existing customers.