DRIVESAFE DRIVING SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES CASTLE ROCK SUMMER CLASSES

DriveSafe Hosts Drivers’ Ed Courses & Lessons at Douglas County High School This Summer

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Until recently, students in Castle Rock and central areas of Douglas County have had to travel farther distances to access driver’s education and behind-the-wheel instruction. To alleviate this challenge, DriveSafe Driving Schools is excited to share that they are hosting summer classes, and drive lessons at Douglas County High School.

The summer classes will occur :

June 20th - June 23rd

July 18th - July 21st on

Tuesday-Friday from 9:00 am - 4:45 pm

DriveSafe is excited to provide closer access to students in Castle Rock and surrounding areas this summer, with the hopes of opening a new location in Castle Rock by the first quarter of next year.

Click Here To Sign Up for Castle Rock Summer courses, or call 303-721-8881 in order to secure a spot!

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

** These classes are neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Douglas County School District, its Board, the Superintendent, or DCHS **

