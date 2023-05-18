Submit Release
SEA at NYC Independent Film Festival

Chan Chon Sin, filmmaker 'SEA'

Scene from 'SEA'

Scene2 from 'SEA'

Amazing short drama film by Chinese filmmaker Chan Chon Sin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York there is special attention for short films.

'SEA' is a short film by young filmmaker Chan Chon Sin from Macau. The story of the film is captivating. It lives by the sea, accompanied by another being. In the dull time, it only seeks the sea for enchanting. But it finds out that they are yearning for the same unknown.

Chan Chon Sin, born in 1999, graduated from the Department of Communication, University of Macau, China. Currently a freelance filmmaker, most of his major works revolve around the themes of music video, short film and commercial works.

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

