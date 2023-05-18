A Sizzling Celebration: Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers Joins National Hamburger Day Festivities

Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers Mouthwatering Burgers Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers Logo Official

Romacorp, Inc. is thrilled to announce its participation in the nationwide celebration of National Hamburger Day on May 28th.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the proud parent company of Tony Roma's Legendary Grill® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM, is thrilled to announce its participation in the nationwide celebration of National Hamburger Day on May 28th.

According to the National Day Archives, hamburgers dominate the sandwich scene with a staggering 60% of global sales. Tracing back its roots, the hamburger gained widespread recognition during the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, capturing hearts after receiving glowing praise from the New York Tribune. While there are differing claims to its origin, most agree that the hamburger's legacy began in Hamburg, Germany.

Both Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers and Tony Roma's itself offer an array of mouthwatering hamburgers. The crown jewel of Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers is none other than "The BruiserTM" – a culinary masterpiece featuring the finest, never-frozen USDA premium cuts of beef brisket, boneless short rib, and beef chuck. Topped with Tony Roma's world-famous baby back ribs, peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, and bacon aioli, it's a flavor explosion like no other.

Ramon Borgeois, CEO of Romacorp Inc, shared his excitement, saying, "National Burger Day marks the beginning of barbecue season, a cherished time of year for us. There's no better place to indulge in a mouthwatering burger than any of our global locations. We eagerly look forward to welcoming our loyal customers on May 28th to join us in celebrating this beloved menu item!"

Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers made its debut in Tampa, FL, in 2022 at the International Mall and Bay Street Plaza food court, instantly captivating burger enthusiasts with its irresistible creations.

As National Hamburger Day approaches, Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers invites everyone to partake in this delectable tradition and experience the true artistry of a perfect burger at any of their exceptional locations worldwide.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc. is the esteemed parent company of Tony Roma's Legendary Grill® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM. With a commitment to culinary excellence, Romacorp boasts a rich history of providing exceptional dining experiences across the globe. From their mouthwatering ribs to their gourmet burgers, Romacorp's brands continue to set new standards in the restaurant industry. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.