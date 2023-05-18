Premier to Visit Key European Markets

CANADA, May 18 - Premier Tim Houston will visit the United Kingdom, Denmark and France from May 20 - 28 to strengthen trade and investment partnerships and collaboration on healthcare innovation.

The mission will highlight the Province’s healthcare recruitment efforts and research partnerships with governments, businesses, and organizations that support healthcare reform. Events will also focus on trade and investment opportunities.

“Our ties with Europe are deep and now is the time to explore ways to increase trade and investment,” said Premier Houston. “This is also an opportunity to advance partnerships that support our focus on building a healthcare system that delivers care when and where Nova Scotians need it.”

In the United Kingdom, the Premier will promote Nova Scotia career opportunities to healthcare professionals and medical students. He will participate in an Innovate UK ocean technology event with companies planning to attend the H2O Conference next month in Halifax.

While in Denmark, the Premier will advance connections made earlier by Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson with the Danish Minister of the Interior and Health, with a focus on partnerships that support healthcare innovation and reform. He will also explore investment opportunities for renewable energy infrastructure as part of Nova Scotia’s leadership in fighting climate change.

The Premier will also be meeting with Michelin executives in Clermont-Ferrand, France, to discuss the company’s recently announced expansion plans in Nova Scotia and opportunities for future investment in the province.

Quick Facts: Nova Scotia exports $597 million annually to the European Union

Mission delegates are: Premier Tim Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff; Dana MacKenzie, Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs; and Mike McMurray, Executive Director, International Relations.

-30-