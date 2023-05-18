Amway US Selects VWO to Scale Its Experimentation and User Experience Program
VWO becomes the choice of Amway in the US for driving experience optimization
We are confident that with the capabilities VWO provides we’ll accelerate our ability to more confidently identify which experiences to expand on (and which ones to sunset).”MICHIGAN, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company, selected VWO, the world-leading experimentation platform, to fuel and scale its optimization program to drive unparalleled user experience to its audience.
— Ken Popkin, Product Manager at Amway
Using VWO, Amway is able to make complex assessments, test feature changes, and confidently roll out features with minimal risk, without impacting performance. VWO has enabled Amway to run powerful A/B, split, multi-variate, multi-device, and multi-page tests on their websites, along with industry-leading server-side experimentation capabilities to run omnichannel experiments with deep segmentation capabilities.
Speaking about it, Ken Popkin, Product Manager at Amway said, “We’re excited to now have a high-quality experimentation tool that can be engaged across our markets globally. While still early in our journey, we are confident that with the capabilities VWO provides we’ll accelerate our ability to more confidently identify which experiences to expand on (and which ones to sunset).”
“We are excited about Amway's vision to enhance the experience for their users, while optimizing key metrics to fuel their business growth and are honored to partner with the Amway team on this journey,” said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.
Since its inception in 2010, VWO has been a pioneer in the A/B testing and optimization category. With many industry firsts under its belt, VWO has served over 2,200 customers in 150+ countries, has powered 1.1M experiments, has optimized experiences for 40B visitors, and has been a leader in the G2 global A/B testing grid for 3 consecutive years, and counting. Some of the largest global brands including Decathlon, Disney, Amway, Cigna, DoorDash, Unicef and Ubisoft among others trust VWO for their optimization needs.
About Amway
Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 100 privately held companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™, and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2023 Direct Selling News Global 100 list. For company news, visit www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom/.
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/.
