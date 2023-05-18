Bombora, Surfing the Intent-Data Wave, Names a President
Former TapAd COO and Experian Exec Mark Connon brings invaluable operating experience to B2B power player
By harmonizing our internal processes, Mark will help us realize our vision of a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness, and accuracy.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad-tech veteran Mark Connon has become the first president of Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, the company announced today. Connon takes the helm as Bombora builds on its position as the leader in B2B Intent Data.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
Connon was Chief Operating Officer at TapAd when Experian acquired that company in 2020 — becoming TapAd's General Manager and EVP of Product and Marketing for Experian Marketing Services. As the former SVP, Global Chief Mobile and Data Officer at AOL (a subsidiary of Verizon formerly known as Verizon Media Services), Connon led mobile advertising and data strategy, as well as enterprise-wide data commercialization. He has held a number of C-level positions at both public and private marketing and advertising companies, and currently serves as an advisor or board member for several companies in the ad/martech space. At Bombora, Connon will immediately apply his extensive operating experience and industry expertise to lead Bombora’s Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience functions.
“Mark’s operating experience - and deep understanding of the value of data - makes him an excellent fit to help drive Bombora into the future,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “By harmonizing our internal processes, he will help us realize our vision of a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness, and accuracy.”
More and more businesses are using Bombora’s sustainable AI-powered Company Surge® Intent signals, which — unlike with some competitors — rely on fully-consented data from visitors to the members of its proprietary data coop, which comprises publishers, marketers, agencies, technology providers, research firms and events firms. Bombora has continued to experience outsized growth despite headwinds in the ad space, and its exclusive publisher co-op model positions it well for the future.
“As the B2B market grows, Bombora continues to revolutionize the way businesses market and sell to others through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration, and innovation,” said Connon. “There’s an amazing opportunity here to accelerate Bombora’s growth, and I look forward to extending Bombora’s lead.”
* In the first quarter of 2023, Bombora’s channel ecosystem grew by 25%, further validating the company’s approach to making its data easily available for B2B brands.
* Audience Solutions subscription revenue has grown 36% year over year, continuing to reinforce the value of intent data in the B2B space.
* A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bombora, “The Total Economic Impact™ of Bombora for Data Publishers,” noted in March that Bombora Company Surge® data can provide publishers with an ROI of 335%, by helping publishers increase CPMs 200% and lifting partner and campaign retention by 10%.
This news appeared first on Adweek.com:
https://www.adweek.com/adweek-wire/bombora-surfing-the-intent-data-wave-names-a-president/
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
