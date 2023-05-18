Aviation Gasoline Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aviation gasoline market forecast, the aviation gasoline market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.25 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aviation gasoline industry is due to the growing demand for small aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest aviation gasoline market share. Major aviation gasoline companies include Shell plc, BP plc, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE.

Aviation Gasoline Market Segments

● By Fuel Type: Avgas, Jet Fuel

● By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, Other Aircraft Types

● By Additive Types: Deposit Control, Anti-icing, Corrosion Inhibitor, Lubricity Improver, Biocides, Antioxidants, Dyes And Makers, Other Additives

● By End-User: Private, Commercial, Military

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aviation gasoline is a type of aviation fuel that is used to propel aircraft using reciprocating piston engines. These aviation gasolines are extremely flammable, and their octane rating is the primary crucial component for determining their ratings.

