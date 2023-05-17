Phone talk with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the conversation, the Head of our state warmly congratulated the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on his seventieth birthday, wishing him health, happiness and further success in implementing the plans.

In this context, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, wished the brotherly people of Kazakhstan peace, prosperity and further progress.

During the conversation, the Presidents considered topical issues of the Tajik-Kazakh strategic partnership with an emphasis on the importance of actively implementing the agreements reached by the parties during the busy state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan in early May this year.

The significance of the adopted Declaration on further promotion of interaction between the two countries in the spirit of allied relations was especially emphasized.

The interlocutors also touched upon topical issues on the international and regional agenda, including the upcoming First "Central Asia-China" Summit, which will be held tomorrow in the city of Xi'an, People's Republic of China.