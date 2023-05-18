Innova Solutions Continues Expansion Across India with New Vadodara Delivery Center

Where Innovation Comes to Life

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced the opening of a new delivery center in Vadodara, India—the company’s twelfth office location in the country. Innova, which also recently opened offices in Kanpur and Pune, is expanding operations within the region and providing job opportunities to a wider pool of candidates.

Pradeep Yadlapati, Innova’s Senior Vice President & Country Head for India, said, “Innova has ambitious plans to expand in India and grow multifold, creating more employment opportunities. A key part of this strategy is to expand our office locations in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which will allow our team members to work closer to home. With the prevalence of hybrid work models, these satellite offices will allow for better collaboration, camaraderie, and customer centricity. Looking to the future, India will be at the epicenter of our business strategy as we help drive value for our clients through industry-specific investments and domain-centric, Digital-First capabilities.”

With offerings spanning across each stage of the Digital-First journey—from early-stage opportunity assessments to implementation of data programs, cloud services, AI/ML models, automated processes, customer engagement programs, and cyber security—Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields. The company serves clients ranging in size from SMB to Fortune 1000 across several industries, including: Healthcare, Insurance, & Life Sciences; Communications & Media; Retail, Manufacturing, & Transport; Banking & Financial Services; and Hi-Tech.

