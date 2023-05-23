Douglas Family Law Group PLLC: A Decade of Excellence and a Bold Expansion to New Offices in White Plains, NY

Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq. - Founder of Douglas Family Law Group PLLC The Douglas Family Law Group Team Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq. has earned recognition as one of the most highly acclaimed family law and divorce attorneys in the industry. Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq. pictured with Luis Scott, Founder of 8 Figure Firm. "We are the firm to turn to when you don't want to be average because you and your family deserve more in life." - Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Family Law Group PLLC, a renowned, boutique matrimonial and family law firm, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary on June 10, 2023. Led by visionary attorney Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq., the firm has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results to clients facing complex family law and divorce matters.

Since its inception, the Douglas Family Law Group has continuously evolved and expanded to better serve its clients. The latest expansion includes a state-of-the-art office space that captures the essence of the firm's creative, modern, and trendy brand. The new office space has the capacity to reach more clients and accommodate the firm's rapid growth.

Founder Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq., who has earned recognition as one of the most highly acclaimed family law and divorce attorneys in the industry, shares her excitement about the firm's success. "It's a great marker of success to have seen my team grow over the years. When I look back over the last decade, I can't help but smile at the success, accomplishments, and what I feel is my path to help individuals and families thrive after a divorce or family law challenge."

The Douglas Family Law Group has achieved numerous noteworthy accolades over the years, including Elizabeth being selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star and a Super Lawyer for nine consecutive years. The firm has helped more than 1000 families divorce in a modern and customized way, empowering them to live life as they imagine it. The firm's commitment to excellence with an innovative approach has also led to Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq. being appointed to the executive committee of the New York Bar Association’s Family Law section.

Elizabeth has also recently been accepted into the exclusive Forbes Business Council. The Forbes Business Council is a renowned invitation-only community for accomplished business owners and leaders worldwide. Ms. Douglas was selected by a review committee based on her extensive experience and outstanding achievements in the field of matrimonial and family law. To gain acceptance, members must demonstrate a successful track record of impacting business growth metrics and possess a wealth of professional accomplishments and honors. “We are honored to welcome Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq. into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

In addition to legal services, the Douglas Family Law Group has also launched a podcast based on the specific needs of clients, helping them navigate real-time challenges such as co-parenting with a narcissist, crafting prenuptial agreements, and moving on. "We are the firm to turn to when you don't want to be average because you and your family deserve more in life," says Elizabeth. "We are so excited to celebrate 10 years of helping families live the most fulfilling lives possible, even after facing very emotional and challenging circumstances."

To mark its 10-year anniversary and new office expansion, The Douglas Family Law Group will host an exclusive ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

For more information about the firm's services and upcoming events, please contact info@douglaslaw.com or visit the firm’s website at: www.douglaslaw.com. For media inquiries, contact: info@exv-agency.com.

About The Douglas Family Law Group PLLC:

The Douglas Family Law Group PLLC is a results-driven, white-glove boutique matrimonial and family law firm based in White Plains, NY. Led by visionary attorney Elizabeth A. Douglas, Esq., the firm provides exceptional legal representation to clients facing complex family law and divorce matters. The firm's innovative and educational approach has earned Elizabeth recognition as one of the most highly acclaimed family law and divorce attorneys in the industry.

