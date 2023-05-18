Officials Say Lynn Woods Fires Were Intentionally Set 

LYNN — At least eight recent fires in the Lynn Woods Reservation were intentionally set, and officials are seeking the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation.

Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan, Department of Conservation & Recreation Chief Fire Warden David Celino, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that about 400 acres of land had burned as a result of suspicious fires set over a period of several days.

“Any fire can present a hazard, but we saw rapid fire growth threatening numerous homes in our community as a result of these fires,” said Chief Sullivan. “Firefighters from Lynn and our mutual aid partners worked extraordinarily hard to bring them under control, and we’re extremely fortunate that we had no serious injuries or property damage.”

“Fires like these put people, property, and wildlife at risk,” said Chief Fire Warden Celino. “We’re experiencing Red Flag conditions across Massachusetts right now, with high winds, low humidity, and very dry fuel. Outdoor fires will burn rapidly, spread quickly, and produce dangerous fire behavior under these conditions. That puts an enormous strain on firefighters, their departments, and the communities they serve.”

Based on ongoing efforts by fire investigators from the Lynn Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, officials believe that eight separate fires were intentionally set on May 12, May 13, and May 17. They are asking anyone with information on these incidents to share it with investigators.

Anyone who made observations in the area of the Lynn Woods Reservation on these dates or has other information on the fires can contact the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310 or the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9225. The Arson Watch Reward Program is overseen by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish.

“About 40% of Massachusetts home are in or near wildland areas,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Setting a fire in this environment is a particularly dangerous act, especially under the current weather conditions. If you have any information that can help investigators, please share it today.”

