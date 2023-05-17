Serbian Ambassador presented copies of his credentials

17/05/2023

196

On May 17, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Turkmenistan Momchilo Babich (with residence in Moscow) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

As part of the presentation of copies of credentials, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide all possible assistance and support to the activities of the Ambassador in the new post.

In the political and diplomatic bloc, the parties noted the importance of maintaining a political dialogue at a high level, the relevance of the mechanism of inter-MFA consultations was emphasized. The need to expand the bilateral legal framework was also noted.

The sphere of trade, textile industry, export of polymers, fertilizers and agricultural products were noted as promising areas of economic cooperation.

Favorable opportunities for cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field, especially in the field of education, were noted. Special attention was focused on the development of interuniversity cooperation.