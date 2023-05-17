The delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the international economic forum "Russia - the Islamic world: Kazan Forum2023"

17/05/2023

Today, May 17, 2023, a delegation headed by the Director General of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiev arrived in Kazan to participate in the XIV Kazan International Economic Forum "Russia - the Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023".

The purpose of the Forum is to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The forum program includes more than a dozen sessions, including a session dedicated to the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

From the Turkmen side, members of the Government, heads and representatives of a number of ministries and sectorial departments, other relevant structures, as well as the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation, take part in the forum.

A number of official meetings are planned within the framework of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan. On the sidelines of the forum, the International Fair of the Halal Industry - "Russia Halal Expo" will be held, at which products from Turkmenistan will be presented.

Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov will take part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

For the first time, the International Economic Forum of Russia and the countries participating in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in 2009.