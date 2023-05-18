Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - May 18, 2023
Top news this week has CMHC reporting that Canadian Housing starts increased 22% in April. The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal markets all recorded an increase in total housing starts, with Vancouver up 36%, Toronto up 54%, and Montreal up 43%. Both Toronto and Montreal recorded declines in single-detached starts that were offset by large increases in multi-unit starts, while Vancouver posted increases in both segments.
The top video is courtesy of Civil Mentors who discuss the pros and cons of concrete and asphalt roads.
Content shares from members this week include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - Building Better with Advanced Building Materials: Tips and Trends
• tcgpr - Agincourt Mall Redevelopment in Scarborough Advancing According to Plan
• Kryton International - Ensure Your Concrete Waterproofing Isn’t Skin-Deep
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Sustainable Cameras for Jobsite Monitoring
• Procore Technologies - {Live Webinar} Pre-construction tools revealed – May 31
• The RONA Foundation celebrates 25th anniversary and launches Build from the Heart
• Dentec Safety Specialists - Disposable Respirators vs Reusable Respirators: Which is Best for Your Safety and Budget?
• Kee Safety Canada - When Are Roof Anchors Required?
• First Onsite - The rising dangers of wildfires: breaking down provincial worries
• tcgpr - Use Wahi’s new ChatGPT Plugin to Find Your Next Home
• Procore Technologies - A Discussion with Anna Schlegel, Global VP with Procore on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
• IAPMO Publishes Spanish, International English Versions of “My Mom is a Plumbing Superhero”
• The Utility Expo Opens Registration with 2023 Show Set to Take Over Kentucky Expo Center
