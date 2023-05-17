Governor Hobbs Announces Actions Against Fraudulent Medicaid Providers

PHOENIX— Today, Governor Hobbs, alongside Attorney General Mayes, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community President Martin Harvier, AHCCCS Director Carmen Heredia, representatives from 13 tribal nations, and law enforcement, announced actions against over 100 Medicaid behavioral health residential and outpatient treatment service providers believed to be engaging in fraud. These providers have taken advantage of vulnerable individuals, particularly in tribal communities, and profited off their pain and suffering rather than providing real care.

“Prior to my administration, AHCCCS had taken a piecemeal approach to targeting these fraudulent providers,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Under my administration this will change. Thank you to our law enforcement officials and AHCCCS for taking action, and to our MMIP Task Force for helping bring to light these fraudulent providers and the stories of those who have been affected by them. Together, we are going to bring about the systemic reforms we need to root out this problem and deliver true accountability.”

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

AHCCCS has suspended payments to fraudulent providers and the Governor’s Office has authorized a full third-party audit of claims dating back to 2019.. In addition to these actions, the Governor’s office will continue to evaluate systemic changes needed to prevent these issues from reoccurring.

If you or a loved one are in need of help, please call 211 to be connected to proper resources.