Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,272 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hobbs Announces Actions Against Fraudulent Medicaid Providers

PHOENIX— Today, Governor Hobbs, alongside Attorney General Mayes, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community President Martin Harvier, AHCCCS Director Carmen Heredia, representatives from 13 tribal nations, and law enforcement, announced actions against over 100 Medicaid behavioral health residential and outpatient treatment service providers believed to be engaging in fraud. These providers have taken advantage of vulnerable individuals, particularly in tribal communities, and profited off their pain and suffering rather than providing real care. 

“Prior to my administration, AHCCCS had taken a piecemeal approach to targeting these fraudulent providers,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Under my administration this will change. Thank you to our law enforcement officials and AHCCCS for taking action, and to our MMIP Task Force for helping bring to light these fraudulent providers and the stories of those who have been affected by them. Together, we are going to bring about the systemic reforms we need to root out this problem and deliver true accountability.”

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

AHCCCS has suspended payments to fraudulent providers and the Governor’s Office has authorized a full third-party audit of claims dating back to 2019.. In addition to these actions, the Governor’s office will continue to evaluate systemic changes needed to prevent these issues from reoccurring. 

If you or a loved one are in need of help, please call 211 to be connected to proper resources.

 

You just read:

Governor Hobbs Announces Actions Against Fraudulent Medicaid Providers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more