Governor Hobbs Announces Title 42 Coordinator

This was originally published on May 11, 2023.



PHOENIX— Today, Governor Hobbs announced Billy Kovacs will serve on special assignment as Arizona’s Title 42 Coordinator until June 30th. Currently serving as Governor Hobbs’ Federal Affairs Director, Mr. Kovacs has extensive experience working with the federal government.



“As a continuation of my dedication to addressing the impending challenges Arizona will face with the end of Title 42, I am pleased to announce Billy Kovacs will serve as Arizona’s Title 42 Coordinator,” said Governor Hobbs. “Mr. Kovacs has a long history of public service, and I have personally witnessed his ability to leverage federal relationships to put Arizona in a position of strength and success. I have no doubt he will continue to do that in this new role.”

Mr. Kovacs will serve as the Executive Office’s external point of contact for all things Title 42 and will continue the work he has already been doing to coordinate our efforts with local, federal, tribal, and non-governmental partners.