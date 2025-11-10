Governor Katie Hobbs Provides Additional Resources for SNAP Recipients Amid Continued Threat to Food Assistance

Phoenix, AZ - Because the Trump administration continues to fight against allowing Arizonans to access full SNAP benefits, Governor Katie Hobbs announced an additional $1.8 million in ARPA funds to support Arizonans impacted by the federal government’s chaos and confusion. Additionally, the Governor released a statewide food pantry database where Arizonans can find resources in and around their communities.

“It is disgraceful that the Trump administration continues to withhold food assistance from Arizona veterans, seniors and children, even after a court order to fully fund the benefits,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The chaos, confusion, and continued delays from the Trump administration are causing real harm to the people of Arizona. Our families shouldn’t be used as leverage by Washington, D.C. politicians playing political games. I am proud to deliver this additional funding to provide relief for families and help them put food on the table, because Arizonans shouldn’t pay the price for dysfunctional Washington, DC politics.”

$1.5 million in funds will be allocated to the Arizona Food Bank Network and their members to support food banks across the state, with $250,000 dedicated to support the Network’s Emergency Tribal Community SNAP Response to purchase and deliver emergency food to local pantries in coordination with Tribes.

$300,000 will support Governor Hobbs’ Food Bucks Now program, an emergency food assistance program developed to shore up food assistance for families who participate in SNAP. Thousands of SNAP households will be able to access a voucher to purchase fresh produce at participating farmers markets, mobile markets and community grocery stores. Arizonans can find participating retailers here.

“On behalf of our member food banks, we are grateful for the State’s efforts to continue to find funding to support in meeting the critical need we are seeing right now,” said April Bradham, President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network. “Statewide food banks are seeing increases in the number of neighbors that have never visited a food bank before, in addition to trying to meet our already high demand. SNAP usually provides five meals for every one food banks do, and we are working hard to fill that gap. The food purchased with this investment will directly help food banks and pantries across the state meet the rising need we are seeing each day.”

“We are continuing to see long lines and anxiousness with the uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits,” said Adrienne Udarbe, Executive Director at Pinnacle Prevention. “Food Bucks Now is addressing a critical need and meeting community where they are at – at the locations that are familiar to them, where they can find foods familiar to them, and where they have choice and dignity in how they bring food home to their tables.”

The announcement comes after Governor Hobbs delivered an initial $1.8 million in ARPA funding to support Arizona food banks and the creation of the Food Bucks Now program, making this a total $3.6 million investment to support Arizonans have access to food when SNAP has been unavailable.

Arizonans interested in donating to food banks can do so at azgovernor.gov.