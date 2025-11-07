Governor Katie Hobbs Takes Action to Ensure Full SNAP Benefits Are Released After Court Order, USDA Guidance Issued to States

Phoenix, AZ - Following litigation and new guidance issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) approved the transmission of benefit payment files for Arizona SNAP participants to receive full benefits from USDA for November.

“It is shameful that the Trump administration delayed lifesaving food assistance payments to Arizonans for weeks,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The chaos and confusion created by the administration sent over 800,000 Arizonans and their families scrambling to figure out where their next meal was coming from. No Arizonan should be forced to go without food on their table because they’re being used by Washington, DC politicians as leverage in their negotiations.

“It shouldn’t take a court order for politicians in Washington, DC to do the right thing for Arizona families, but I am glad that this much needed relief will be delivered to Arizonans and I look forward to USDA quickly releasing these critical funds. I’m also thankful for the public servants at the Department of Economic Security who have been working tirelessly to cut through the chaos of the federal government and ensure our families see their SNAP benefits paid in full. Now, it’s time for President Trump to learn a lesson from what I’ve done in Arizona: reach across the aisle, negotiate a deal, and pass a budget that lowers costs, invests in working people, and protects the critical services that the people of Arizona rely on. It’s about time we end the chaos in Washington, DC and focus on delivering for the American people.”

The announcement comes after the Trump administration illegally withheld over $100 million in SNAP benefits from over 800,000 Arizonans despite access to an over $5 billion SNAP contingency fund.

In response to the illegal withholding of payments, on October 29 Governor Hobbs directed $1.8 million in ARPA funds to support the Arizona Food Bank Network and a newly created food assistance voucher program, Food Bucks Now. She also volunteered at the St. Mary’s Food Bank and encouraged Arizonans to step up and support their neighbors through donations and volunteering at local food banks. Arizonans can donate to the Arizona Food Bank Network and Food Bucks Now at azgovernor.gov.

Governor Hobbs has also developed a comprehensive database for Arizonans to find food banks throughout the state at https://azgovernor.gov/food-pantry-resources-for-arizonans.

Although DES transmits the authorized SNAP benefit amounts to be loaded onto EBT cards, the federal government will need to make funding available in order for those benefits to be delivered to Arizonans.

