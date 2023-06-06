Engage Mentoring Launches National C-Suite Exchange Forum

Launch Party for C-Suite Executives to take place July 12th

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Mentoring is proud to announce the national launch of the C-Suite Exchange Forum. The launch party will be held virtually on July 12th from 2-3pm ET to celebrate this momentous occasion. The event is free, but registration is limited.

Most leaders have relied on mentors throughout their career. Even the most successful CEOs and business leaders say that somewhere along the way, they had a mentor who made all the difference. Executive leaders are often expected to be the mentor, but what about accessing mentoring for themselves? In recognition of the significant need that C-Suite Executives have for mentorship, the C-Suite Exchange was born.

The C-Suite Exchange Forum is a unique mentoring program designed specifically for busy C-Level Executives. It offers a structured program that combines group mentoring with peers, as well as one-on-one mentoring sessions with business leaders across the country. This allows C-Level Executives to receive personalized mentorship on topics that are important to them, all while benefiting from the collective wisdom of their peers. This innovative program for executives provides a confidential space to participate in monthly facilitated small group sessions, combining group coaching and mentoring. In addition, participants can gain access to a worldwide database of mentors from a variety of different industries on important leadership topics. Unlike other mastermind groups requiring more of a time commitment, this year-round program accelerates learning and development and only requires a time commitment of 1-3 hours each month.

The C-Suite launch party will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about the C-Suite Exchange Forum, meet the Engage Mentoring team, and network with other C-Level Executives. The event will also feature a keynote address from a prominent business leader, as well as food and drinks.

"We are thrilled to bring the C-Suite Exchange Forum to C-Level Executives across the country. We believe the C-Suite Exchange is a game changer for executives who value the ability to build their network with other executives," said Alison Martin, Founder and Managing Partner of Engage Mentoring. "Our program is designed to provide busy executives with the support and guidance they need to succeed in their roles. We believe that by combining group mentoring with personalized one-on-one sessions, we can create a truly unique and impactful program."

By participating in the program, executives can connect for one on one mentoring sessions and participate in group mentoring with other executives on topics of their choosing, while also being willing to share perspective with others in the program on selected topics. This exchange of ideas allows for the building of a meaningful relationship with executives from a variety of different industries.

The C-Suite Exchange Forum is now accepting applications from C-Level Executives across the country. For more information, register for the July 12th launch party or visit www.engagementoring.com.

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring's mission is to work with clients of all sizes to create leadership pipelines by leveraging software that provides access to skills-based mentoring relationships. Learn more at: www.engagementoring.com.