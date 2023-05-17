Meyn America, LLC establishing first South Carolina operations in Oconee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Meyn America, LLC (Meyn America), a leading poultry processing solutions company, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations with a distribution facility in Oconee County. The company’s $10.8 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

Meyn America, a subsidiary of Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., is globally headquartered in the Netherlands. The company partners with renowned poultry processing companies in over 100 countries, providing poultry equipment and systems.

With North American headquarters in Ball Ground, Georgia, Meyn America will construct its new distribution operation at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster. The company plans to purchase 36 acres to build an approximately 80,000-square-foot distribution center to house and distribute parts for poultry processing equipment for its North and South American customer base. Currently, the company’s parts are shipped via air from distribution centers throughout Europe to Meyn America’s customers — resulting in high CO2 emissions. Meyn America’s new South Carolina facility will house a robust parts inventory that will be delivered to customers over land and sea — transportation modes proven to be less carbon intensive than air.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Meyn America team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are excited to partner with Oconee County and the state of South Carolina to expand our business operations — a significant milestone in our global supply chain strategy. We especially want to thank the Oconee Economic Alliance team for its hospitality and partnership throughout this project. Our new Green Globes-certified distribution facility will not only accelerate and improve the accuracy of our parts deliveries to customers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Latin America, it will also help us reduce our company’s carbon footprint by replacing deliveries made by air in favor of land and sea.”-Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V. Managing Director Joost Weel

“South Carolina celebrates Meyn America’s decision to invest and provide job opportunities in Oconee County. We welcome Meyn America to South Carolina and look forward to establishing a long-lasting partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to add another world-class company to our extensive portfolio of agribusinesses. We congratulate Meyn America on its success and can’t wait to see how the company will grow and thrive in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited that Meyn America has chosen Oconee County as the location to expand their footprint in the United States. Agri-business is essential to our economy; we look forward to partnering with them and welcome Meyn America to our state's Golden Corner.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“Oconee County greatly appreciates and thanks Meyn America for the decision to invest and grow its operations in our community. Meyn America aligns well with the types of industries we seek to locate and expand in our county. The company’s reputation, long history of innovation, service to the poultry industry, financial and organizational structure, and leadership are excellent. Oconee County is getting a fantastic addition to our business community. Meyn America’s expansion to Westminster is the latest example of why Oconee County is truly Top Shelf for Business!” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Gilbert

“The Upstate’s access to the Southeast market and multimodal transportation capabilities proved to meet Meyn America’s business needs. We’re excited to welcome this Netherlands-based company in the food processing industry to the Upstate region and look forward to seeing it grow.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS