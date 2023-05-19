'Demola the Violinist' Releases New Vocal + Violin Single "Mbappe"
Single named after Mbappe, World Renown French Soccer Striker with Highest Goal Record in the last 2022 Soccer World Cup
Mbappe is THE summer Song! It's a fusion of Pop, Amapiano, Afrobeats -- and the contemporary classic jazz elements from the violin. Get ready for the song of year!!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing his first single "ONE IN A MILLION" with over 2M streams which has been wildly successful and still racking up more positive reviews, Demola churns out the second single "Mbappe" from his upcoming Debut Vocal + Violin album.
— Demola the Violinist
This single is named after the Mbappe, the famous French soccer striker who was also the highest goal scorer in the last 2022 soccer world cup. This flirty lyrical dance song uses the metaphor that references his incredible goal scoring abilities.
It starts with a signature heralding vox effect, Amapiano drums and the sultry violin solo. This is an instant attention magnet.
Mbappe is set to release on May 19, 2023.
Demola (also known as “Demola the violinist”) is a musician, singer-songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist, record producer and an award-winning SELF TAUGHT–MULTI-GENRE VIOLINIST. Demola was born in Lagos, Nigeria, he moved to the USA to pursue his solo music career. His love for music started at a very tender age, stemming from listening to different genres of popular and contemporary music by music loving parents.
He has performed for THOUSANDS OF AUDIENCES ALL OVER THE WORLD, including guest appearances in his home town of Houston, TX performing the National Anthem for the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Stadium packed with over 35,000 people, a packed house of about 15,000 people at the Houston Rockets Toyota Center, as well as sold out his own self-produced concert “FAC-TOUR” (‘Feel1ings’ & ‘Classics’ Original Violin Album Classics Tour) at Houston’s prestigious Hobby Center for the performing Arts.
Demola is a fan favorite, representing the city of Houston touring with the City of Houston Mayor as well as performed the national anthem for both the World Series Champions Houston Astros as well as the Houston Rockets. With multiple appearances on local, national and international TV including GMA online, KPRC-2 local Houston, FOX-26 Houston, CultureMap Houston, 97.9 KBXX Houston, FOX-31 Denver, WGN-9 Chicago, Black News Channel, and many more!
"Mbappe is the summer Song! It is a very exciting, catchy, upbeat dance song. It is a fusion of Pop, Amapiano, Afrobeats and of course the contemporary classic jazz elements from the violin. Get ready for the song of year!!" ~ Internationally Acclaimed Artist and Violinist, 'Demola the Violinist.'
