Village of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Eliminates Manual Processes with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Staff in Royal Palm Beach, FL, were left exhausted from the manual budgeting process. OpenGov local government budgeting software lightened the load.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The manual budgeting process in the Village of Royal Palm Beach, FL, left staff exhausted and needing a change, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on local government budgeting software.
The entire budgeting process in the West Palm Beach suburb was done in Excel and Microsoft Word. Lacking a budgeting software, staff accepted budget submissions manually from other departments and created a budget book in Excel. The process also left staff working in silos with no collaboration among departments. Change had to come, soon. That’s when staff welcomed OpenGov Budgeting & Planning with open arms.
Considered the industry’s most collaborative budgeting solution, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will give staff the ability to effectively collaborate across departments by sending and receiving budget proposals through the online platform. By building the entire budget using OpenGov’s intuitive software, staff will likely cut development time in half. What’s more, the entire team can iterate and collaborate within one document to create an online budget book. Rather than maintaining multiple budget book versions and merging changes later, staff will now be able to see the latest edits and track revision history to create a single source of truth.
The Village of Royal Palm Beach joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
