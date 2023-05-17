Meeting with the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, in the framework of the state visit in Beijing, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Chairman of the People's Political Consultative Conference of China, Honorable Wang Huning.

During the meeting, a wide range of cooperation issues between Tajikistan and China were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, stated that we attach great importance to the expansion of friendly relations and good neighborliness between Tajikistan and China.

The parties shared deliberations on the issues of strengthening cooperation in the political, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as in the field of security.

Concerning bilateral relations, attention was paid to the issue of cooperation between parliaments and public organizations, including inter-party relations, which have an important position.

The parties also considered the deepening of relations in the fields of science, education, culture and humanitarianism as a requirement of time.