Meeting with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - On May 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met in Beijing with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Mr. Jin Liqun.

During the meeting, issues of development of cooperation between Tajikistan and this international financial organization were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon called the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank a reliable partner of Tajikistan and expressed confidence that the results of today's meeting would give a new impetus to the process of expansion of our cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the direction of further financing of the development of "green infrastructure" in the fields of transport, energy, housing and communal services, and municipality.

It was considered necessary to enhance relations, attract more capital to priority projects for the development of infrastructure, industry, private sector, increase economic activity and business support.

In particular, during the meeting, the President of the Asian Bank for Infrastructure Investments, Jin Liqun, announced the allocation of preferential funds in the amount of 500 million US dollars for the implementation of the Rogun hydropower plant construction project.

Also, the parties named the issues of financing projects of final processing of agricultural products and minerals among other sectors of cooperation, at the same time emphasizing that Tajikistan has all the possibilities and resources for their implementation.

During the meeting, a useful discussion was also held on the global situation with climate change, lack of drinking water, the impact of these factors on the economy of countries, and Tajikistan's global initiatives on water and climate and protection of glaciers.