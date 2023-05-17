Submit Release
Continuation of the state visit in the city of Xi'an, People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, May 17 - In the afternoon of May 17, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the city of Xi'an in continuation of his state visit in the People's Republic of China and to participate in the First "Central Asia-China" Summit.

At the international airport of the city of Xi'an, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon was warmly met by the high-ranking representatives of the host country.

In honor of the distinguished guest, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, a guard of honor was lined up on both sides of the red carpet corridor, and a colorful cultural program was presented.

