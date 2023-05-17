City of Portland, Tennessee, Staff Gains Time to Tackle Priorities with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
The City of Portland, TN, Finance Director wanted less manual budgeting and more time for priorities. OpenGov government budgeting software granted her wish.TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finance Director in Portland, TN, wanted more hours in her day for high-priority tasks, so she partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on government budgeting software.
The City, located north of Nashville close to the Kentucky border, has limited Finance staff. The Finance Director knew there had to be a better way to develop budgets than using Excel and Word. She sought a cloud-based solution that could add efficiencies, giving her more hours in the day for strategic initiatives. She was sold on OpenGov Budgeting & Planning after the first demonstration. The City plans to use OpenGov Budgeting & Planning to augment its ERP, which will eventually be replaced.
Using OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the small Finance team will be able to trade in Excel and Word for OpenGov’s intuitive platform where budget development will likely take half the time. Teams can collaborate across departments by sending and receiving budget proposals, track strategic initiative performance, and comment on key reports. The City also will be able to build an award-winning online budget book that can be shared with staff and local residents. Budget book edits can be made within the software’s platform, so that time can be spent on meaningful discussions and explanations of policy, tradeoffs, and resources.
The City of Portland joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
