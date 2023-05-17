Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,268 in the last 365 days.

Sweden running for seat on IMO Council

SWEDEN, May 17 - Sweden is running for a seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. The Council is the IMO’s executive body comprising 40 members. The candidacy is for the 2024–2025 term.

“To be an effective host country for the World Maritime University, Sweden should be a member of the IMO Council. The World Maritime University is important for both skills supply and for international shipping to be able to tackle future challenges, not least with respect to digitalisation. Swedish shipping is leading the way in efforts to reduce emissions. Moreover, Sweden plays a key role in promoting sustainable and strong competitiveness for shipping,” says Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

The election will take place during the 33rd session of the IMO Assembly in December 2023. The IMO Assembly meets every other year and comprises all 175 IMO Member States.

You just read:

Sweden running for seat on IMO Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more