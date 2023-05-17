Sweden running for seat on IMO Council

SWEDEN, May 17 - Sweden is running for a seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council. The Council is the IMO’s executive body comprising 40 members. The candidacy is for the 2024–2025 term.

“To be an effective host country for the World Maritime University, Sweden should be a member of the IMO Council. The World Maritime University is important for both skills supply and for international shipping to be able to tackle future challenges, not least with respect to digitalisation. Swedish shipping is leading the way in efforts to reduce emissions. Moreover, Sweden plays a key role in promoting sustainable and strong competitiveness for shipping,” says Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

The election will take place during the 33rd session of the IMO Assembly in December 2023. The IMO Assembly meets every other year and comprises all 175 IMO Member States.