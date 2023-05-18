Stratejm and CyGlass Surpass 30 Customers Running Stratejm's e-MDR service with Full Network and Cloud Defense
Accelerated uptake of managed service offerings persists, driven by the need to address resource limitations and demand for swift response.
Collaborating with Stratejm has transformed our organization. They equipped us with best-of-breed technology like CyGlass, and their team of pros has significantly enriched our security posture.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratejm, North America's premier Next-Generation Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and Enhanced Managed Detection and Response (e-MDR) Provider, and CyGlass, a leader in Cloud-Native Open XDR and Hybrid Network Detection and Response (NDR/CDR) solutions, today announced the joint deployment of their thirtieth customer on Stratejm's e-MDR service. Both firms see double-digit growth as companies accelerate their adoption of managed services offerings to overcome resource constraints and the need for swift threat remediation.
— Ash Rajendra, CIO at Superior Plus Propane Corp
All organizations struggle to find trained cybersecurity staff and budgets to protect against ransomware and supply chain threats while proving compliance. These same organizations are overwhelmed by the complexity and multitude of cybersecurity tools. Add to these challenges the fact that bad actors are now targeting medium and small enterprises (SMEs) as they look to exploit SMEs struggling to implement complex security products and hire security staff to ensure their environments are secure. When combined, you get a recipe for rapid growth in managed security services offerings. This shift was highlighted in a recent McKinsey survey that found 2 trillion dollars of untapped demand.
The main obstacles companies face when trying to outsource their cybersecurity defenses are the quality and comprehensiveness of the service. Many Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) find it challenging to recruit competent security personnel or establish backend processes. Moreover, some only offer a limited range of services, with firewall, IDS, AV, and Penetration Testing being the most frequently offered.
Stratejm's e-MDR service provides an extensive range of cybersecurity defense services, covering a broad spectrum of threats, including those targeting endpoints, networks, and the cloud. The e-MDR package incorporates SIEM, SOAR, EDR, Threat Intelligence, vulnerability management, asset configuration, incident response, penetration testing, as well as CyGlass' full-fledged network and cloud risk, threat detection, and remediation solution. As one of North America's earliest standalone managed security services firms, Stratejm continues to spearhead innovation and broaden its services.
"Collaborating with Stratejm has transformed our organization," said Ash Rajendra, CIO at Superior Plus Propane Corp. "Not only have they equipped us with best-of-breed security technology like CyGlass, but their team of professionals has also significantly enriched our security posture. Their around-the-clock surveillance and response services have given us an enhanced sense of security and freed up time to concentrate on other pivotal business tasks."
"When John initially proposed his expansion plan of including our Network Defense Service, he painted a picture of a fully integrated, outsourced technology stack bolstered by a comprehensive security operations center. This vision allowed for harnessing CyGlass' AI capabilities to unveil threats and automate a range of manual procedures. I immediately recognized John had conceived an unbeatable strategy to bolster any organization's cybersecurity posture," stated Ed Jackowiak, Founder, and CEO of CyGlass. "The fusion of his team's cybersecurity knowledge, technical skill, and all-inclusive services engenders an affordable yet effective cybersecurity defense. We are overjoyed to be supporting 30 Stratejm clients to date and look to more than double that number by year's end."
CyGlass' network defense solution is a 100% cloud-native open XDR platform that also covers network detection and response (NDR) and cloud detection and response (CDR) use cases. CyGlass' unique architecture and AI deliver value for managed service providers that include:
• Rapid time to value and a low operating cost with our leading cloud-native platform
• Award-winning AI and correlation to surface threats from noise
• Automated remediation across firewalls, AD, and EDR tools
• Unified threat surface coverage for Networks, AWS, Azure, Google, and Google Workspace
• Integrated regulatory compliance policy and reporting engine
• No hardware to ship, install or manage, significantly reducing management overhead
"We knew that network defense was going to be core to our offering so that we could effectively defend our clients against multi-stage attacks like ransomware, but we struggled to find partners who did not require the deployment of multiple appliances and the costly overhead that comes with them," said John Menezes, President and CEO of Stratejm. "When Ed shared his unique cloud-native architecture and aggressive product roadmap, we knew we had found our partner. Today, thirty customers later, CyGlass is critical to our offering for its broad risk and threat detection capability and because it remains easy to deploy and operate, lowering our overhead and costs."
William Munroe
CyGlass Technology Services, Inc.
william.munroe@cyglass.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook