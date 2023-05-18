Nashville Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

Rob Demonbreun Assumes Helm of CRI Nashville Practice Unit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Rob Demonbreun as the partner-in-charge of their Nashville market practice. Rob succeeds Scott Schumpert as the partner-in-charge of the CRI Nashville practice unit, who held this role for more than 15 years.

“Rob is the right person to lead CRI’s Nashville practice into the future,” commented Scott Schumpert, the former partner-in-charge of the CRI Nashville practice unit. “He brings a wealth of technical experience and expertise to his new role, but more importantly, Rob focuses on building and maintaining meaningful relationships. With his commitment to client satisfaction and fostering strong internal and external partnerships, I am confident that Rob will cultivate an environment of trust, collaboration, and exceptional service, bringing our clients and our Nashville team to new levels of success together.” Scott will remain an active part of CRI, serving as President of the Central Region for the firm, a newly developed role supporting and acting under CRI CEO and Managing Partner Chad Pinson, and as a member of CRI’s Executive Committee.

Rob has spent more than 30 years in the accounting profession serving the Middle Tennessee area, having worked as a partner with local firm Betts & Rubio, PLLC, prior to their merger with CRI in 2018. Before assuming the role of partner-in-charge of the CRI Nashville office, Rob oversaw the area’s financial institutions practice. He serves banks and credit unions of all sizes, providing external audit and risk advisory services related to internal audit, FDICIA implementation, internal controls testing, financial statement prep and reporting, loan review, regulatory compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, and various general consulting services. Rob is also an involved member of the Tennessee Bankers Association, holding a position on the Government Relations Committee. In addition to his depth of expertise with financial institutions, he works with clients in the manufacturing, distribution, and employee benefits spaces. Rob and his wife reside in the Nashville area. To learn more about Rob Demonbreun and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

