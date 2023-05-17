Vietjet unveils its brand new loyalty programme

VIETNAM, May 17 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has introduced its loyalty programme - SkyJoy, with amazing offers to earn and redeem unlimited SkyPoint for flight tickets and services from over 250 much-loved brands in dining, resorts, and shopping across Việt Nam to embrace this vibrant summer.

When registering to become a Vietjet SkyJoy member, passengers can easily earn SkyPoint on every VNĐ10,000 spent with Vietjet. Through flights with Vietjet in 12 months, members can quickly move up Membership Tiers and enjoy many privileges such as earning up to 12 SkyPoints on every VNĐ10,000 spent, experiencing priority privileges at airports, as well as exclusive opportunities to participate in Vietjet's and partner's promotional programmes.

With this feature, members can use SkyPoint or buy more SkyPoints with cash to redeem for Fixed Point tickets, Final Deal tickets, and Market Fare tickets year-round, saving up to 90 per cent.

Additionally, Vietjet SkyJoy members can redeem rewards from over 250 much-loved brands in Việt Nam in the fields of food, shopping, and other sectors, Vietjet said.

To celebrate its launch, Vietjet SkyJoy offers exclusive benefits for Vietjet customers, such as receiving 500 SkyPoints when registering as a Vietjet SkyJoy member on the website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com or through the SkyJoy mobile app available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

At the same time, Vietjet SkyJoy also brings an exclusive Golden Week with 0-SkyPoint tickets to its members from now to next Tuesday.

From now until December 31, 2023, hundreds of thousands of Vietjet flight tickets to super hot travel destinations such as HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Huế, Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, and Hong Kong are available for redemption at https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/redemption/. — VNS